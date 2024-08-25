Central Government Approves Unified Pension Scheme

New Delhi: In a significant decision impacting lakhs of employees, the BJP-led central government on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) which provides for Assured Pension and Assured Family Pension. Briefing the media after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said about 23 lakh employees of the central government would benefit from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

