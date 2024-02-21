Central grants to Assam up, and so is budgetary expenditure

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Grants from the Central Government to the Assam government have been rising since 2016–17, as has the state’s budgetary expenditure. The BJP came to power in Assam in May 2016.

According to sources in the Finance Department, the central grants that Assam received in the financial year 2022–23 were almost double the amount that the state received in 2016–17. Assam got Rs 59,479 crore in central grants in the financial year 2022–23, compared to Rs 32,787 crore in 2016–17. Likewise, the state got Rs 36,843 crore in central grants in 2017-18, Rs 39,333 crore in 2018-19, Rs 42,427 crore in 2019-20, Rs 45,863 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 58,476 crore in 2021-22. The trend kept rising continuously.

Keeping in sync with the central grants, the budgetary expenditures in the state have also shown a rising trend since fiscal 2016–17. The overall budgetary expenditure of the state was Rs 1,27,283 crore in 2022–23. It is more than twice the budgetary expenditure in the state in 2016–17, which stood at Rs 57,407 crore.

The budgetary expenditures in the state were Rs 65,436 crore in 2017-18, Rs 71,851 crore in 2018-19, Rs 82,588 crore in 2019-20, Rs 79,155 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 1,06,305 crore in 2021-22. The budgetary expenditures of the state in the current financial year will be available after the completion of this fiscal year.

