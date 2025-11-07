Central team takes stock of African Swine Fever situation in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The central team visiting Assam to assess the African Swine Fever (ASF) situation on Thursday visited affected areas in the Dhemaji district, one of the worst-affected districts in the state in terms of pigs dead from the disease and culled by the state authorities.

On Wednesday, the team visited ASF-affected areas in the Dibrugarh district, and on Friday it is scheduled to visit such areas in the Sivasagar district to take stock of the situation there. The team has already visited Lakhimpur district. After concluding their visit to Assam, the team will submit its findings and recommendations to the central government.

According to sources of the state Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, the central team comprises Dr Vijay Kumar Teotia, Joint Commissioner in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Dr Rajkumar K., Chief Scientist of ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases; and Dr Malay Das, Livestock Officer. The state veterinary department has appealed to people in the state to adhere to advisories issued by the respective district administrations regarding ASF.

It is to be noted that the ASF virus affects domestic as well as wild pigs. However, the disease is not transmitted to humans and other livestock.

