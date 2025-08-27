Centre allocates Rs 1,940 crore for NH works in Northeastern states

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) allocated Rs 1,940 crore for the northeastern states under NH(O)-NE State Pool and NH(O)-TSP for incurring expenditure on NH(O) works in the financial year 2025-26. The MoRTH issued a notification to this effect recently.

According to the notification, under NH(O)-NE State Pool, Arunachal will get Rs 1,300 crore, Rs 120 crore for Assam, Rs 10 crore for Manipur, Rs 135 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 45 crore for Sikkim, and Rs 5 crore for Tripura.

Under NH(O)-TSP, Arunachal Pradesh will get Rs 160 crore, Rs 30 crore for Meghalaya, Rs 25 crore for Mizoram, and Rs 110 crore for Nagaland.

According to the notification, while entertaining the claims on the basis of allocation, the state has to ensure that (i) the expenditure is incurred only on sanctioned works on National Highways, (ii) no claim will be entertained for expenditure incurred on any sanctioned works in excess of the sanctioned cost beyond permissible limits, and (iii) no expenditure is admitted on work/portion of the work where it might have been specifically advised not to incur any expenditure pending receipt/approval of certain issues/points, etc.

