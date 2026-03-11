Centre Invokes Essential Commodities Act to Protect Gas Supply Amid Middle East War Disruption

The Central government has issued emergency orders under the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) to safeguard the supply of natural gas for household kitchens, transport fuel, and industrial use, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East disrupts liquefied natural gas shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government said suppliers have invoked force majeure clauses as a result of the conflict, necessitating a structured priority allocation of available gas supplies across sectors.

