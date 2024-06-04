Centre mandates self-declaration certificate for all new advertisements

New Delhi: Following the Supreme Court’s directive that all advertisers or advertising agencies must submit a ‘Self-Declaration Certificate’ before publishing or broadcasting any advertisement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has introduced a new feature on the Broadcast Seva Portal for TV and Radio Advertisements and on the Press Council of India’s portal for print and digital/internet advertisements.

The certificate, signed by an authorised representative of the advertiser/advertising agency, needs to be submitted through these portals, as per an official statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting dated June 3.

The portal will be activated on June 4, 2024.

The self-declaration certificate is required to be obtained by all advertisers and advertising agencies for all new advertisements that will be issued/telecast/aired/published on or after June 18, 2024, the ministry said.

A buffer period of two weeks has been kept to provide sufficient time for all stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the process of self-certification.

Ongoing advertisements do not require self-certification currently, the ministry clarified.

The purpose of the self-declaration certificate is to certify that the advertisement does not contain misleading claims, and complies with all relevant regulatory guidelines, including those stipulated in Rule 7 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 and the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India.

Also, advertisers must provide proof of uploading the self-declaration certificate to the relevant broadcaster, printer, publisher, or electronic media platform for their records. As per the Supreme Court’s May 7, 2024 directive, no advertisement will be permitted to run on television, print media, or the internet without a valid self-declaration certificate.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court directive is a step towards ensuring transparency, consumer protection, and responsible advertising practices,” the ministry said, as it urged all advertisers, broadcasters and publishers to adhere to this directive diligently. (ANI)

