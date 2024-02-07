Centre okays Rs 2,249 crore for 105-km NH stretch in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday approved a fund of Rs 2,248.94 crore for the construction of the Lada-Sarli section of the NH-913 Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh on EPC mode, spanning 105.59 km across packages 1, 2, 3, and 6.

The minister said that this vital greenfield project, dedicated to providing a swift communication network for the security forces, is poised to stimulate economic activities and foster reverse migration towards the vibrant border areas.

Additionally, it will establish essential road infrastructure, connect crucial river basins, and facilitate the development of numerous hydropower projects in the state, he added.

Gadkari also said that this new road holds promise for tourism, catering to the sparsely populated areas of upper Arunachal and anticipating increased traffic in the future. (IANS)

Also Read: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh