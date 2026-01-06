Centre releases an additional Rs 2,500 cr for NH projects in NE

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The central government has allocated and released an additional amount of Rs 2,500 crore to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) for projects under the National Highways (Original)-NE component during the financial year 2025-26.

Regarding this revised allocation for road projects in the NE region, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) issued an official order recently.

According to the MoRTH order, the earlier allocation was Rs 6,100 crore. With the additional funds released, the total fund under the NH (O)-NE scheme now amounts to Rs 8,600 crore.

The expenditure of the total funds is debitable to the following head of MoRTH for the year 2025-26: Capital Outlay on Road & Bridges (Major Head), National Highway (Sub-Major Head), Road Works (Minor Head), Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North Eastern Areas financed from GBS, Works under Road Wing/State PWDs, and Infrastructural Assets.

The order further states, "It shall be ensured that the expenditure against the above sanction is incurred only on the NH works entrusted to NHIDCL by the Ministry."

