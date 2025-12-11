Centre Releases Rs 87 Crore for Assam Rural Local Bodies

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of India released Rs 87.52 crore for Rural Local Bodies in Assam under the XV Finance Commission during financial year (FY) 2025–26. This amount represents the withheld portion of the 1st and 2nd instalments of Untied Grants for the financial year 2024–25.

The funds have been released for all three eligible Autonomous District Councils – Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

The central government’s Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommends the release of XV-FC grants to states for Rural Local Bodies (RLBs), which are then released by the Ministry of Finance. The allocated grants are recommended and released in 2 instalments in a financial year.

The Untied Grants will be utilized by RLBs for location-specific felt needs, under the twenty-nine subjects enshrined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, except for payment of salaries and meeting other establishment costs.

The Tied Grants can be used for the basic services of (a) sanitation and maintenance of ODF status, and this should include management and treatment of household waste and human excreta and faecal sludge management in particular, and (b) supply of drinking water, rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

Also Read: ₹223 Cr Disbursed by Centre to Assam Rural Local Bodies