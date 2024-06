New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday sacked the National Testing Agency's (NTA) Director General (DG) Subodh Kumar Singh amid the ongoing row over alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET. India Trade Promotion Organisation's Chairman and Managing Director, Pradeep Singh Kharola, a retired IAS officer, has been given the additional charge of the post of DG, NTA. (IANS)

