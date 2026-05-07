Chandramohan Patowary Wins 2026 Assam Election Again, Veteran Leader Triumphs Sixth Time as BJP MLA from Tihu

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The political scenario of the state has changed much since 1985, when the regional party AGP came to power on the back of the six-year-long historic Assam Movement. However, one leader who won in the 1985 election has again tasted victory in 2026. He is none other than veteran politician Chandramohan Patowary.

In 1985, Patowary contested from and won in the Dharmapur LAC. In this election, he contested from Tihu LAC as the BJP candidate and won by a margin of 26,496 votes, defeating his nearest rival Ratul Patowary of the Congress. With this win, he has won Assembly elections six times – in 1985, 1991, 1996, 2006, 2016 and 2026. Originally an AGP leader, Patowary joined the BJP in 2014.

Notably, the 2026 Assembly election saw the defeat of three sons of former CMs of Assam. All three belong to the Congress party. They are Gaurav Gogoi, son of late Tarun Gogoi, of Jorhat LAC; Debabrata Saikia, son of late Hiteswar Saikia, of Nazira LAC; and Diganta Barman, son of late Dr Bhumidhar Barman, of Barkhetri LAC. All were defeated by BJP candidates.

Also Read: Two politicians active since the 1985 poll will slug it out this time too