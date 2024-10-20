Check the Health Benefits of Coconuts

MUMBAI: A coconut is the fruit of the coconut tree. The coconut has three layers. The outermost layer, usually smooth and green in color, is called the exocarp. The next layer is a husk with fibers called the mesocarp. The inner layer, called the endocarp, is hard and brown with three spots or "eyes" on the shell. In the U.S., only the endocarp is sold in grocery stores. It takes 11-12 months for a coconut to fully mature into an endocarp.

Here are some proven health benefits of the fruit:

Improves your endurance. Coconut meat contains large amounts of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs), which are easier for the human body to digest than animal fats. These fats have been demonstrated to boost the endurance of trained athletes.

Gives you better oral health. The antimicrobial properties of coconut meat can be useful in preventing infections related to root canals and other teeth issues. Although eating the meat is not a substitute for proper dental hygiene, it can help kill some of the unwanted bacteria found in your mouth and protect your gums and teeth from infection or cavities.

Helps you lose weight. Regularly eating coconut meat might help with weight loss. The MCFAs widely found in the meat are associated with fat burning.

Replacement for IV fluids. Coconut water was used like this for a patient in the remote Solomon Islands in the South Pacific, as well for some patients during World War II and in developing countries with no ill effects. But it's not an ideal fluid for rehydration as its sodium content is low.

Coconut meat can be eaten as is or turned into coconut milk by simmering grated coconut with milk or water, and straining it. This milk can be used in desserts, soups, or other dishes. Thai curries always start with a base of coconut milk. (Agencies)

