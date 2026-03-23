China Tightens Foreign Travel Rules After Retired CCP Officials Go Missing Abroad

Since early this year, several mid- and senior-level retired officials have reportedly left China without any official notification and gone silent.

Many of these individuals had family members already settled in the United States, Australia, and Europe — a factor that is said to have made relocation considerably easier to arrange.

Sources cited by The Epoch Times say the departures were carefully planned. Officials allegedly sold properties, withdrew large amounts of savings, and in some cases even gave up their pensions before leaving — suggesting these were not routine trips but deliberate attempts to exit permanently.