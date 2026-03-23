China Tightens Foreign Travel Rules After Retired CCP Officials Go Missing Abroad

China has moved to tighten foreign travel restrictions for government officials following a string of unexplained disappearances involving retired Communist Party figures who travelled abroad and subsequently cut off all contact with authorities.
The developments point to growing anxiety within the Chinese leadership over potential defections and the risk of sensitive information reaching foreign governments, according to a report by The Epoch Times, citing multiple sources.
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Since early this year, several mid- and senior-level retired officials have reportedly left China without any official notification and gone silent.
Many of these individuals had family members already settled in the United States, Australia, and Europe — a factor that is said to have made relocation considerably easier to arrange.
Sources cited by The Epoch Times say the departures were carefully planned. Officials allegedly sold properties, withdrew large amounts of savings, and in some cases even gave up their pensions before leaving — suggesting these were not routine trips but deliberate attempts to exit permanently.
Not all of those who left were under active investigation. But China's intensifying anti-corruption drive and ongoing political purges appear to have created a broader atmosphere of uncertainty.
Many officials are reportedly worried that past conduct could be revisited under new scrutiny — prompting them to liquidate assets and seek safety overseas before any formal action could be taken against them.
The situation reportedly escalated following the defection of Ma Ruilin, a former senior official with links to the United Front Work Department.
After reaching the United States, Ma went public with sensitive disclosures — including details about detention facilities in Xinjiang — and claimed that dissatisfaction with Chinese leader Xi Jinping exists within party ranks, according to The Epoch Times.
The case appears to have accelerated Beijing's response and hardened its approach to overseas travel approvals.
Authorities have since tightened the approval process for overseas travel, with particularly strict measures applied to personnel connected to security and intelligence agencies.
Passport and travel applications now face detailed reviews covering financial assets, overseas connections, and family backgrounds.
In a significant shift, officials who approve travel requests are now being held personally accountable if the traveller fails to return. That accountability mechanism has reportedly created hesitation and administrative delays throughout the approval process.