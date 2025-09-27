CID Summons Nishita Goswami, Shekhar Goswami, and Amritprabha in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has stepped up its investigation into the untimely death of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg, summoning actress Nishita Goswami, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, and musician Shekhar Goswami for questioning at its headquarters in Guwahati at 11 am today (September 27).

Sources confirmed that the trio has been called in to provide key details about Zubeen’s Singapore visit and the tragic incident that followed. Nishita Goswami had also travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), the cultural event Zubeen attended shortly before his sudden passing. Shekhar Goswami, previously detained and released by police, has been directed to appear again for further interrogation.

The festival, organised by cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta, has drawn heavy criticism amid allegations that Zubeen was not properly cared for during the trip. Fans across Assam have accused organisers, including Mahanta and the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, of prioritising profits over his health and well-being.

In response to the growing outrage, the Assam government has barred Mahanta and his organisations from hosting cultural events in the state, underscoring its commitment to a thorough probe.