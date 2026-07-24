CJP Calls Nationwide Peaceful Protests Today Over NEET-UG Paper Leak

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

In a post on X, the CJP shared a poster urging everyone to participate in peaceful protests across the nation to demand Pradhan's resignation. The CJP urged the student unions and other organisations to collaborate, work together for permission and logistics to conduct the protests and read out the students' demands aloud.

This comes amid the ongoing youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, which impacted lakhs of students nationwide.

Founding President of Cockroach Janata Party, Abhijeet Dipke, in a stern warning, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Pradhan's resignation; otherwise, the issue will not be limited to his resignation alone, but the protestors will also call for the Prime Minister's resignation.

Dipke said, "Modi ji, I once again request you to accept Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Otherwise, the issue will not remain limited to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation alone; it will come for your resignation also."

Further calling Pradhan an "incompetent and failed" minister, Dipke said that he cannot be more important than crores of people.

"An incompetent and failed minister cannot be more important than the crores of students in this country. If a failed and incompetent minister is being considered more important than these crores of students, then remember: no one in India will vote for you in the elections," he said.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to call for holding a discussion on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue amid ongoing youth protests in the national capital.

According to sources, the government is reaching out to the floor leaders regarding the discussion and has said that the Opposition should hold the discussion but without putting forth any conditions such as resignations.

Notably, CJP spokesperson Sourav Das termed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable", adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met.

"Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to."Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion," he said.

Amid the government's renewed call for agreeing to talks with BJP leaders and students, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said that he had not received any communication from the government regarding talks, adding that the party was ready to meet at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue.

"Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there. I have not received any message from their side yet," Das told ANI.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Das termed such announcements as "of no use" and alleged that they were attempts to mislead people. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam Supports 44,000 Schools and 50 Lakh Students With 20% Budget Allocation, Says Pegu