Clear Skies, Cleaner Future: Assam Rallies Against Air Pollution

Guwahati: The Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), in collaboration with Aaranyak and the Institution of Engineers (India), Assam State Centre (IEI-ASC), observed the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Thursday with a day-long awareness event in Guwahati
The programme brought together a distinguished panel of environmental experts, policymakers, and health professionals. Notable attendees included Dr. G K Misra, Member Secretary of APCB; Er. Mahesh Borkotoky, Chairman, IEI (India) ASC; Er. Gokul Bhuyan, former Member Secretary of APCB; and Dr. Rashmi Agarwalla, Assistant Professor at AIIMS Guwahati.
Speakers highlighted the alarming rise in air pollution levels across Assam, driven by increasing urbanization, vehicular emissions, and industrial activity. APCB officials presented recent air quality data showing frequent exceedances of PM2.5 and PM10 limits in cities like Guwahati and Dibrugarh.
Dr. Agarwalla emphasized the public health risks associated with poor air quality, particularly respiratory illnesses in children and the elderly.
“Clean air is not just an environmental concern, it's a health emergency,” she stated.
The event included expert talks, technical discussions, and a collective pledge by attendees to adopt sustainable practices such as reducing vehicle use, conserving energy, and promoting greenery.
The observance reinforced a strong message: air quality is a shared responsibility, and Assam must act now to ensure a cleaner, healthier future for the next generation.
