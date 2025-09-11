Clear Skies, Cleaner Future: Assam Rallies Against Air Pollution

Dr. Agarwalla emphasized the public health risks associated with poor air quality, particularly respiratory illnesses in children and the elderly.

“Clean air is not just an environmental concern, it's a health emergency,” she stated.

The event included expert talks, technical discussions, and a collective pledge by attendees to adopt sustainable practices such as reducing vehicle use, conserving energy, and promoting greenery.

The observance reinforced a strong message: air quality is a shared responsibility, and Assam must act now to ensure a cleaner, healthier future for the next generation.