‘Climate change leaves a distinct impression on the state’: Minister Keshab Mahanta

GUWAHATI: Science and Technology and Climate Change Minister Keshab Mahanta informed the Assam Legislative Assembly that a clear impression of climate change is visible in Assam. “From 1990 to 2019, the average annual increase in temperature in Assam was 0.049 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the average annual fall in rainfall in the state during the period is 10.77 mm,” he said.

Under Rule 301, BJP MLA Dharmeswar Konwar drew the attention of the government on the adverse effects of climate change in the state, impacting paddy cultivation, the arrival of migratory birds, public health, etc. Even some of the districts in the state are experiencing dry spells, he said.

In his reply, Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “The government is worried over the adverse impact of climate change in the state. We have already taken some initiatives to check the menace. We have prepared two Assam State Action Plans on Climate Change, 2015–20 and Action Plan 2.0 from 2021–30, to check the adverse impact of climate change. We have offered fellowships to 100 students to go to 100 villages for research on climate change-related issues. These researches are going on in 43 villages in the first phase.”

The minister said, “From June 1 to July 28, 2021, Assam experienced 21 percent less rainfall. While some areas in the state experience dry spells, some other places have more than enough water. We are juggling with climate-change-resistant varieties of paddy for better yield. We are gradually shifting from the use of vehicles guzzling fossil fuels to electric vehicles. We have also put stress on plantations. In 2023, we planted one crore saplings, and we have the target of planting two crore saplings this year.”

Also Read: Former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan conferred with Bharat Ratna

Also Watch: