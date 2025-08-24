CM gives Jamiat’s outbursts against eviction in Assam a thumbs down

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Giving a thumbs down to Jamaiat-Ulama-i-Hind's outbursts against the eviction drive in Assam, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that some quarters, like the Jamaiat-Ulama-i-Hind, cannot digest all those activities the Assam government takes in the greater interest of the indigenous people of the state.

The working committee of the Jamaiat-Ulama-i-Hind took a resolution stating that 'the eviction drive taking place in Assam is inhumane and discriminatory, motivated by religious prejudices'. The resolution also demanded the Chief Minister step down.

Speaking to the media today, the Chief Minister said, "Who is Jamaiat-Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani to demand the stepping down of the Assam Chief Minister? The people of Assam elect the chief minister of the state, not Madani. If Madani utters such speeches against any chief minister, be he of the BJP or the Congress, I'll protest it. However, the Congress in Assam is keeping mum on Madani's statement. Be it Madani or the Congress, they're the chieftains of the 'strangers' who don't represent Assam. I'm giving Madani a thumbs down. This thumb carries Assamese blood, strength and courage."

The Chief Minister said, "During my days as the Education Minister in the Congress regime, Madani tried to put hurdles to prevent the appointment of TET teachers. He even harassed education officers by calling them to the Chief Minister's office. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge also opposed the setting up of the semiconductor plant at Jagiroad in the same way. These people cannot digest our activities like reclaiming lands from encroachers, giving land settlement to indigenous people of the state, imposing restrictions on the issuance of Aadhaar cards to people of doubtful nationalities, providing government jobs to local youth, adopting the practice of directly pushing back Bangladeshi infiltrators, etc. These people want to devour Assam. They create a hue and cry when the determined measures of the Assam government prevent them from achieving their goal."

According to an official, a lobby is always out to accuse the Assamese people of xenophobia. "This lobby does not see the consequences of the demographic change taking place in the state. Former Assam Governor Gen. (retd) SK Sinha said in his report that the Muslim population of Assam grew by 77.42 per cent from 1971 to 1991, and in the same period the Hindu population rose by 41.89 per cent. The HS Bramha Committee also said in his report that the 63 lakh bighas of land in Assam were under encroachment. The identity of the encroachers is not far to seek," the official said.

