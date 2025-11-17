CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces 4,000 Assam Police Jobs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that 4,000 new Assam Police jobs are opening up shortly, providing a boost to the state government’s mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs for Assam’s youth.

The Chief Minister took to his X handle on Sunday to say, “4,000 new Assam Police jobs are coming soon in a big push towards our mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs for our youth… Our future recruits are ready to serve with ‘Pride and Honour’.”

Recently, the CM presented appointment letters to 8,206 candidates selected for various posts in the Education Department, including 263 Associate Professors, 1,275 Post Graduate Teachers and 6,522 Graduate Teachers. The appointment letters were presented at a function organized in Guwahati on November 13, 2025.

With this recruitment, the number of appointments made during the tenure of the present government rose to 1,34,999.

