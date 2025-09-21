Top Headlines

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Sarusajai Stadium to Remain Open All Night for Zubeen Garg’s Fans

The public can pay last respects tonight and tomorrow before the final rites of their favourite son, Zubeen Garg.
Image of fans breaking down after seeing a glimpse of Late Zubeen Garg
Guwahati:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced through X (formerly Twitter) that the Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium at Sarusajai will remain open throughout the night for fans to pay their last respects to late singer Zubeen Garg.

The Chief Minister said that keeping in view the overwhelming emotions of people, the mortal remains of the music icon will also be kept at the stadium tomorrow to allow everyone an opportunity to bid farewell.

Lakhs of fans from across the state have gathered in Guwahati, with authorities urging mourners to maintain peace and dignity while offering homage to Assam’s beloved cultural icon.

