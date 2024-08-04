CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam is set to be a global electronic hub

Bhumi Pujan of semiconductor plant performed

GUWAHATI: After conducting the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor plant at Jagiroad today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 'Assam is set to become the next global electronic hub. If we are successful in implementing this project, Assam will be one of the most advanced industrial states in the country'.

The Bhumi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony of the project was performed today in the presence of Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone of this project on March 13 this year.

The Chief Minister said, "The relationship between Assam and Tata Group is age-old, as Tata Group has its fingerprints etched on a wide range of industries in Assam, including tea. Tata Group in Assam has 29,000 workers in Assam in the tea sector alone."

The Chief Minister said, "After the Assam agitation and insurgency that followed, an industrial revolution was the dire need of the state. However, for a whole lot of reasons, big companies were shying away from investing in the state. However, at that time of crisis, Tata Group came to the state with huge investments as the group wanted the development of Assam. We assured Tata Group that we wouldn't make them face trouble on any front. Already, Tata Group is imparting training to 1,000 girls from Assam on jobs in the semiconductor industry. These girls will be the first batch of workers at the Jagiroad project."

The Chief Minister said, "It is philanthropist Ratan Tata and Chandrasekaran's love for Assam that made them ignore sites in other states with better infrastructure than in Assam for this semiconductor plant."

Speaking on the occasion, Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran said, "I feel privileged to be here to be part of this historical day. Tata Group has had a strong bond with Assam for a long time. Chips are indispensable for all future industries in the world. The chips to be produced here will go to the leading industries in the world. This semiconductor project will make Assam a corridor for electronic companies. The construction of the building will be over by 2025, and the production will start soon after."

Thanking the Assam Government for reposing its faith in Tata Group, Chandrasekaran said, "This project is becoming a reality at Jagiroad because of the efforts and leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. I would like to convey the best wishes from Ratan Tata for the success of this project."

