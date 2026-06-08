CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils New District Guardian Ministers List

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today allocated district-wise guardian ministers in the state. A total of 16 guardian ministers have been named for allocation in different districts.

At present, the portfolios of ministers have not been allocated. With the naming of guardian ministers, they will now be able to monitor the implementation of the state government schemes in their respective districts. As the flood season is knocking at the state’s doors, the guardian ministers will also be able to review measures for tackling the inevitable floods.

On June 5, the CM had announced that distribution of ministers’ portfolios would take some time, but not more than 7 days.

The allocation of districts for the guardian ministers is as follows: Rameswar Teli – Tinsukia, Jorhat; Atul Bora – Kamrup (Metro), Dhemaji; Charan Boro – Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang; Ajanta Neog – Morigaon, Kamrup; Ashwini Ray Sarkar – Bongaigaon, Barpeta; Ashok Singhal – Darrang, Dhubri; Bimal Bora – Sivasagar, Charaideo; Biswajit Daimary – Nalbari, Sonitpur; Jayanta Mallabaruah – Tamulpur, Goalpara; Kaushik Rai – Sribhumi, Hailakandi; Keshab Mahanta – South Salmara-Mankachar, North Lakhimpur; Krishnendu Paul – Dima Hasao, Cachar; Nilima Devi – Bajali, Udalguri; Pijush Hazarika – Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong; Dr Ranoj Pegu – Biswanath, Golaghat; and Susanta Borgohain – Majuli, Dibrugarh.

Regarding the allocation of guardian ministers, the Chief Minister posted on his X handle, “I am pleased to announce the allocations of Guardian Districts to the Hon’ble Ministers of the Government of Assam...I am confident that the Hon’ble Ministers will work closely with the district administrations to further accelerate our journey towards progress and prosperity.”

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