CM Sarma directs employment department for online registration of unemployed

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed the Employment and Entrepreneurship Department to ensure online registration of unemployed youth through a portal.



The Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department and Directorate of Employment & Craftsman Training at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan and issued several directions.

For smoothening and simplifying the process of online registration of unemployed youths, the Chief Minister directed the department to launch an online portal for facilitating free of cost registration linking their ADHAAR numbers. He also directed to include the option to delete one's name in the portal by the registered job seekers after finding employment. Similarly, there must be the provision of auto-deletion of names if the registered candidates do not renew their registration within the stipulated time, he added.

He also directed to make the six under construction ITIs in the state functional at the earliest while taking steps for creating required new posts there. He also issued an instruction to appoint a Vice-Chancellor at the Assam Skill University soon to expedite activities of the university.

The Chief Minister instructed for taking steps by the ITIs to impart vehicle driving training to 5,000 youths in the state in convergence with Transport Department, a press release said.

