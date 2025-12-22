CM Sarma Distributes Seed Fund to Over 28,000 Women Under MMUA in Bajali

Bajali: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 as seed capital to 28,805 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at Bajali on Monday, marking another major step towards women-led economic empowerment in the state.

After the successful rollout of the scheme in Tingkhang, Bajali emerged as the next major centre of implementation, with thousands of women, popularly referred to as “Lakhpati Baideus” receiving financial support to start or strengthen livelihood activities. The assistance is aimed at promoting self-reliance among women through agriculture, allied sectors, and small local enterprises.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Sarma said the MMUA scheme is being implemented in phases to ensure sustainability and effective utilisation of funds. He announced that beneficiaries who demonstrate proper use of the initial seed fund will be eligible for higher financial assistance in the coming stages.

“In the next phase, eligible women will receive Rs 25,000, and in the third phase, the amount will be increased to Rs 50,000. However, this will depend on how responsibly and productively the funds are used,” the Chief Minister said. He added that the government’s objective is not just financial distribution, but the creation of a strong base of women entrepreneurs across Assam.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s ambitious target of creating 40 lakh Lakhpati Baideus in the state. He said initiatives like MMUA are designed to put enterprise directly in the hands of women, enabling them to achieve dignity, economic independence, and long-term financial stability.

The seed fund is also backed by credit support, allowing beneficiaries to expand their activities over time. Officials said the scheme has already shown encouraging results in earlier districts, with many women starting small businesses, farming-related ventures, and home-based enterprises.

The event in Bajali witnessed participation from local leaders, officials, and a large number of women beneficiaries, reflecting growing enthusiasm around the scheme. With sustained monitoring and phased financial support, the Assam government aims to make MMUA a cornerstone of inclusive and women-driven growth in the state.