CM Sarma Hands Over MMUA Cheques to Over 15,000 Women in Udharbandh

Silchar- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques under the Mahila Udyamita Scheme to thousands of beneficiaries during a large public programme held at the D.N. H.S. Field in Udharbandh on Sunday. The event marked the final engagement of his two-day tour of the Cachar district.

A total of 15,301 women from the Udharbandh constituency received cheques of ₹10,000 each, aimed at encouraging small-scale income-generating activities and supporting women’s economic independence. The Chief Minister said the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to transforming women into “Lakhpati Baideus” through sustained empowerment rather than one-time benefits.

Earlier in the day, CM Sarma laid the foundation stone for a new bridge over the Barak River at Silchar’s Gandhi Ghat, calling it a major boost to connectivity and development in the region.

Taking a dig at previous governments, the Chief Minister remarked that during the Congress era, people “received only thread and blankets,” whereas the present BJP government is focused on creating opportunities for women to build stable livelihoods. He also expressed confidence that the people of Assam will once again support the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The programme was attended by Minister Kaushik Roy, Minister Krishnendu Paul, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Udharbandh MLA Mihir Kanti Shome, Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, Cachar district BJP president Rupam Saha, and several other dignitaries.