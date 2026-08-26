CM Sarma Meets Minister Chouhan, Secures Major Housing and Agriculture Support

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today met Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and later expressed gratitude for the priority and support the Union Minister extends to Assam.

In a post on his X handle, the CM said, "Deeply grateful to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj Ji for the priority and support he continues to extend to Assam."

Summing up today's meeting, the CM said that Union Minister Chouhan formally handed over the approval for 3.8 lakh new homes under PM Awas Yojana, involving an investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore; assured that additional PMAY houses will be sanctioned for flood-affected areas; said that the Centre will also extend further support for housing in Assam's tea garden areas; and also received the sanction letter for Rs 139 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana to boost agricultural investment and promote sustainable farming.

The CM further posted, "On behalf of the people of Assam, I conveyed my sincere gratitude to Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for his swift decisions and, above all, for standing firmly with our people throughout the #AssamFloodResponse.

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