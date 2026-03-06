CM Sarma on Miyans, Alliance Seat-Sharing and Congress Defections: Key Statements

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma made a series of significant statements on Thursday — on the Miyan controversy, the ruling alliance's seat-sharing arrangements, and the three Congress MLAs who joined the BJP — speaking on the sidelines of the joining ceremony at the party office.
Also Read: Assam CM Faces Court Notice for Alleged Hate Speech Against Miyans
Addressing the ongoing controversy over his government's stance on the Miyan community, CM Sarma sought to draw a distinction between the community itself and what he described as specific problematic activities.
"We are not against Miyans as individuals but have problems with some activities they do. If they mend their ways in those activities, we have no problems with them," Sarma said.
He cited activities such as Love Jihad, Land Jihad, bigamous marriages, and encroachments as the specific concerns, while adding that members of the community living in Assam should respect the land they live on.
"Pay respect to Vande Mataram. If they do these things, we've no problem with them," he said.
On the alliance front, CM Sarma confirmed that seat-sharing arrangements between the BJP, AGP, and BPF were finalised the previous night.
"There will be no friendly fights. We'll contest seat by seat," he said, adding that the formal announcement is pending approval from the BJP's central leadership in Delhi.
Sarma was careful to manage expectations around the three incoming Congress MLAs — Shashikanta Das, Basanta Das, and Kamalakshya Dev Purkayastha — making clear that joining the party does not guarantee a ticket.
"Joining the BJP is done unconditionally. Nobody joins with the expectation of getting tickets for seats. Getting tickets is based on the merit of the candidate. There's nothing like old or new members. Whoever has the qualities and a base will get a ticket," he said.
The Chief Minister also took a swipe at the opposition, questioning its credibility ahead of the elections.
"Congress cannot keep promises to their workers, so how can we expect them to fulfil promises made to the people?" Sarma said.