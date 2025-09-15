CM Vigilance Raids ACS Nupur Bora’s Residence in Kamrup

Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Monday morning carried out a raid at the residence of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, currently serving as the Circle Officer of Goroimari Circle in Kamrup district.

The operation was launched following allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. During the search at Shine Shanti Greeno Apartment’s 5th floor, officials recovered around ₹1.7 crore in cash.

Sources revealed that allegations of indiscipline and financial irregularities had earlier surfaced when Bora served as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Karbi Anglong.

Officials said further investigation is underway, and a detailed assessment of the seized materials will ascertain the full extent of irregularities.