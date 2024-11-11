Compensatory Afforestation Less in Assam than in Other NE States

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Compared to the forest land diverted for non-forestry purposes in Assam, the compensatory afforestation has been less in the last five financial years. The situation is quite different in the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, where the compensatory afforestation is much more than the forest land diverted.

This is reflected in a recent statistical report by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. According to the report, from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2024, a forest area of 1719.17 hectares was diverted for non-forestry purposes in Assam, against 31 proposals. Prevalent rules stipulate that compensatory afforestation is mandatory when forest land is thus diverted for non-forest use.

In the last five years, Assam has completed compensatory afforestation of 1299.75 hectares, compared to the over 1719 hectares of forest land diverted.

According to the report, in the financial year of 2019-20, there was not a single hectare of land afforested. In 2020-21, an area of 793.57 hectares of land was afforested. In 2021-22, the area of land under compensatory afforestation was 120.62 hectares. Again, no compensatory afforestation was done in 2022–23. However, in the last FY 2023-24, Assam did compensatory afforestation of 385.56 hectares.

Compared to the situation in Assam, the neighbouring states of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya fared much better in compensatory afforestation. In Arunachal during the last five financial years, a total area of 8744.78 hectares of forest land was approved for non-forestry purposes. Against this area, Arunachal did compensatory afforestation of 21341.12 hectares.

In neighbouring Meghalaya, forest land of 33.99 hectares was diverted for non-forest use, but the compensatory afforestation was done on a much higher level, with 3369.78 hectares afforested.

Recently, much resentment was aroused by the tree-cutting activities of the Assam government in the name of development. People launched vigorous protests against such tree felling for construction of roads, flyovers, etc.

Now, a tree-felling spree was witnessed for construction of a four-lane highway near the Poba Reserve Forest, a biodiversity-filled rainforest located in the Dhemaji district. A huge number of trees were felled in this reserve forest, which is soon to be declared a wildlife sanctuary. Known for its rich wildlife, Poba Reserve Forest serves as an essential migratory route for various animals, particularly elephants, as it connects the D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Kabu Chapori Proposed Reserve Forest, and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Poba Reserve Forest is home to various arboreal species, including the slow loris and capped langur. Among the most common mammal species is the wild boar. The forest is also a habitat for about 45 species of birds and reptiles, and the confluence of the Siang and Lohit rivers supports a diverse range of fish species. Additionally, the forest is renowned for its variety of orchids. So, such unmindful acts as indiscriminate tree-felling are likely to result in the rich biodiversity being affected.

