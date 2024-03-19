Complete PMGSY works immediately, Assam Assembly Committee tells PWD

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Departmentally Related Standing Committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to immediately complete the half-done and incomplete roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme.

Moreover, the PWD has been instructed to keep the road level at least 60 cm above the 'highest flood' level, as many of the PMGSY roads were found to be constructed without the necessary freeboard in an attempt to keep the per-kilometre cast at the level of other states of India for obtaining sanction under PMGSY.

It was also stated that such a compromise in the highway engineering requirement has resulted in the submergence of many of the roads in Assam during floods and, thereafter, premature damage. The committee directed the PWD to communicate to the central Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the National Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) the topographical condition of the flood-affected districts in Assam where low-level roads are not sustainable.

In response to the Committee's assertions, the PWD gave an account of the recent progress of PMGSY, stating that under PMGSY-I, there were 8,365 roads in rural areas sanctioned, with a total length of 26,798 km. Of this, work was completed on 8,312 roads, comprising a length of 26,742 km. Also, under PMGSY-II, 250 roads with a total length of 1,721 km were sanctioned, and work was completed on 234 roads with a length of 1,716 km.

The PWD also stated that, under PMGSY-III, a total of 584 roads, with a length of 3747 km were sanctioned. Of the sanctioned work, the department completed work on 385 roads, with a length of 2,907 km.

The department also stated that it has a target to complete all PMGSY I and II work by March 2024. It should be mentioned here that the target date of completion of PMGSY-III (upgradation) works is March 2025.

It was also stated that the concerns of the Departmentally Related Standing Committee (DRSC) have already been communicated to NRIDA, New Delhi, and the national-level implementing agency of PMGSY engaged by MoRD for the implementation of PMGSY. The PWD said it will raise this issue as and when proposals for new connectivity will be required to be prepared in the future and that there are no new connectivity proposals under PMGSY at present.

