Conduct floor test of BTC within December 26: Gauhati High Court

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered a "Composite Floor Test" to elect the new CEM (Chief Executive Member) of the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) "on or before December 26, 2020".

This Court issued this direction after hearing the writ petition filed by former BTC CEM Hagrama Mohilary and others challenging the appointments of Pramod Boro as the new CEM, Gobinda Basumatary as the Deputy CEM and four other Executive Members (EMs) by the Governor of Assam on December 13 and 14 last respectively.

The petitioners also challenged the appointment of four other nominated members to the Council by the Governor on the recommendation of Pramod Boro. Significantly, the High Court has barred the four nominated members from casting their votes during the floor test.

However, every elected member will be able to cast his/her vote.

The High Court has also directed the BTC Council not to take any policy decisions till the floor test is held.

The next hearing on the case is slated on January 11, 2021.

Mentionably, the alliance of UPPL (United People's Party Liberal), BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), and GSP (Gana Suraksha Party) constituted the new Council.

