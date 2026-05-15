Congress Leader Pawan Khera Questioned for 8 Hours by Guwahati Crime Branch, Summoned Again on May 25, 2026

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Crime Branch of the Commissionerate of Police, Guwahati, grilled Congress leader Pawan Khera for eight hours today in connection with the case (4/2026) filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma against him. The police had grilled Khera for 12 hours yesterday. The police summoned him to appear before them on May 25, 2026, again.

Meanwhile, the media and communication department of the APCC said that senior Congress leader Pawan Khera is fully cooperating with the Crime Branch.

After approximately 8 hours of questioning, Khera emerged from the Crime Branch office and addressed the media. He stated that as a responsible citizen, he would continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. Khera revealed that he has been asked to appear before the Crime Branch again on May 25 and confirmed that he would comply with the summons.

However, Khera refrained from answering specific questions from the media regarding the details of the investigation. He noted, "Since the matter is currently sub judice, it would not be appropriate to comment to the media. All answers have been provided in full to the relevant investigating officers of the crime branch."

Also Read: 102 is a smashing reply to all lies: Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on Pawan Khera’s allegations