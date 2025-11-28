Congress Leaders Face Arrest in Assam for Sharing AI-Based Fake Video

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Three Congress leaders fell into the net of the Assam Police’s CID today for posting or forwarding a fake video on social media.

The leaders were arrested in connection with a case registered earlier by the CID on an AI-generated video based on the popular TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The video purportedly tried to malign the image of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The three leaders are identified as 1) Jibeswar Gam (27 yrs) of Village No. 1 Borgayan, under Garamur police station in the Majuli district. Gam is the Chairman of the Social Media & IT Department of the Majuli District Congress; 2) Upen Raj Nath, spokesperson of APCC since February 2025; 3) Shahidul Islam (29) of Village-Doloni Juria.

The trio was arrested in connection with CID Cyber PS Case No. 0013/2025 U/S 319(2)/336(4)/356(2)/61(2) BNS, read with Sec. 66D of the IT Act.

Meanwhile, former Congress MLA Raju Sahu was today quizzed by the CID in connection with the case, according to sources.

