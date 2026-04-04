Congress Manifesto Has Clear Timelines, BJP's Is 'Copy-Paste': Pawan Khera in Assam

Congress leader and AICC Media and Communications Department Chairman Pawan Khera took a sharp dig at the BJP on Friday, calling its election manifesto a "copy-paste document" filled with promises that are abandoned once polling ends.
Speaking to the media at Barpeta, Khera described the Congress manifesto as a historic one, saying it is built through public consultation and comes with clear timelines attached to every commitment — unlike what he characterised as the BJP's repeat-and-discard approach.
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Khera raised the issue of unemployment as one of his sharpest lines of attack, claiming that no new jobs have been created in Assam over the past decade.
"If Congress comes to power, employment will be provided to all except one person — Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said, drawing applause from the gathering. He added that only after making the Chief Minister "unemployed" could the people of Assam expect real job opportunities.
Khera outlined a range of commitments a Congress government would pursue if voted to power in Assam.
These included resolving the issue of landless farmers, ensuring Minimum Support Price for crops like mustard and paddy, increasing wages for tea garden workers, and developing the tea industry as Assam's primary industry. He also promised 30 per cent reservation for local entrepreneurs in industrial setups and the revival of traditional industries across the state.
Without directly naming them, Khera took aim at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and All India United Democratic Front leader Badruddin Ajmal, alleging that both act on instructions from Nagpur and spread communal hatred similar to the RSS.
When pressed specifically on Owaisi, Khera was dismissive. "Even if he tries to spread hate by coming from Hyderabad on instructions from Nagpur, the people of Assam will not allow it," he said, adding that Owaisi is "not a factor" in the Assam elections.
He asserted that Assam's long tradition of communal harmony would not be broken by such forces.
On the question of seat projections, Khera expressed confidence that the Congress-led alliance — which includes the Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal — would win enough seats to form the government.
"There are currently two waves in Assam — one against Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP, and another in favour of the Congress-led alliance. The final results will surprise everyone," he said.
Responding to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's comment that only the courts can deliver justice to singer Zubeen Garg, Khera said the remark was evasive rather than reassuring.
"Courts do deliver justice, but when cases are deliberately weakened, courts are even forced to order reopening of bank accounts of the accused. Therefore, such statements by the Chief Minister are nothing but evasive," he said.