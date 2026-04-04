Congress Manifesto Has Clear Timelines, BJP's Is 'Copy-Paste': Pawan Khera in Assam

Congress leader and AICC Media and Communications Department Chairman Pawan Khera took a sharp dig at the BJP on Friday, calling its election manifesto a "copy-paste document" filled with promises that are abandoned once polling ends.

Speaking to the media at Barpeta, Khera described the Congress manifesto as a historic one, saying it is built through public consultation and comes with clear timelines attached to every commitment — unlike what he characterised as the BJP's repeat-and-discard approach.

Also Read: NGT Stays Assam Govt Order to Deploy Forest Force for April 9 Assembly Polls