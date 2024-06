New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday evening announced that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will be the Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha. "Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha," said party General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal. (IANS)

