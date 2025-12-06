Shashi Tharoor Justifies Presence at Putin Dinner in Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recalled how a word he designed years ago on geopolitical alignments has become true.
Tharoor spoke of light on the dinner invite to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who came on a two-day state visit.
Shashi Tharoor indicated that the reason that he came to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday night, had more relevance to his work as the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs.
"I have come back [to Rashtrapati Bhawan] after a while. For some years I think they had a different attitude. This time it seems that they have decided to open up a little more to other voices, and frankly because the relationships with foreign countries are precisely what the parliamentary standing committee deals with, it's helpful to have some insight into what goes on in the conversations, the atmosphere and so on. So I'm very pleased to be here for that reason. Nothing more, nothing less," Tharoor said.
Congress leaders like Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh have raised questions over party MP and Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the state dinner.