Congress Questions Himanta Sarma Over Wife's Dual Passport, Dubai Property

Gogoi stressed that their allegations are backed by documents already in the party's possession.

"Our allegations are based on documents procured by us, and the onus is on the Government of India to prove their authenticity," he said, urging the CM to address the public directly rather than retreat to the courts.

Gogoi took a pointed dig at what he described as a pattern of suppressing opposition scrutiny through defamation suits. "Whenever any allegations are levelled by the Opposition, the CM approaches the court and files a defamation case. When a matter is brought before the court, it remains inaccessible to the public, and the case drags on."

"Today also, he has threatened to go to court. We are also ready to go to court — but before that, he should reply to the public," Gogoi added.