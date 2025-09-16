Congress Stages Bold Protest at Karbi Anglong Stadium Gate, Demands Accountability

The Mahila Congress took particular aim at the deteriorating safety conditions for women in the region. “Women are no longer safe in Karbi Anglong, and the government remains a silent spectator,” said one protest leader. “We demand immediate action and accountability.”

Police personnel were deployed at the site, but the demonstration remained peaceful and concluded without incident.

The Congress has vowed to intensify its agitation if the government fails to take concrete steps toward resolving the highlighted issues.

The protest marks a growing wave of political resistance in Assam’s hill districts, where local grievances are fast becoming a rallying point for opposition mobilization.