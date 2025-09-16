Congress Stages Bold Protest at Karbi Anglong Stadium Gate, Demands Accountability

Diphu: The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC), along with the Karbi Anglong Mahila Congress, held a peaceful yet pointed sit-in protest on Monday morning at the entrance of the Karbi Anglong Sports Association stadium in Diphu. The demonstration was organized to voice strong opposition against what they described as “the total failure” of the BJP-led government in addressing key issues affecting the district.
Leaders and supporters assembled at the site bearing placards and banners, raising slogans against rising unemployment, increasing crimes against women, and the alleged neglect of tribal rights and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. Protesters also criticized the spiraling cost of essential commodities and the lack of adequate government intervention in rural and hill areas.
Speaking at the protest, senior Congress leader and KADCC president highlighted the growing discontent among tribal communities over the erosion of autonomy in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), accusing the ruling government of sidelining local voices and weakening democratic institutions.
The Mahila Congress took particular aim at the deteriorating safety conditions for women in the region. “Women are no longer safe in Karbi Anglong, and the government remains a silent spectator,” said one protest leader. “We demand immediate action and accountability.”
Police personnel were deployed at the site, but the demonstration remained peaceful and concluded without incident.
The Congress has vowed to intensify its agitation if the government fails to take concrete steps toward resolving the highlighted issues.
The protest marks a growing wave of political resistance in Assam’s hill districts, where local grievances are fast becoming a rallying point for opposition mobilization.
