Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum observes International Women’s Day in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On International Women’s Day, Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam, in collaboration with Consumer VOICE, New Delhi, organised a sensitization workshop and slogan competition in Jyotisikha Mahila Samannay Parishad Auditorium, Panjabari, with women professionals from various fields like doctors, lawyers, social activists, and others on the theme of ‘Strengthen Tobacco Control Law to Save Lives’ Empowering Women towards a Smoke-Free, Healthy Future.

Jyotisikha Mahila Samannay Parishad, Pratishruti Cancer & Palliative Trust, and Inner Wheel Club of Guwahati East supported the programme.

Women from different walks of life appealed to strengthen the tobacco control law to curb the tobacco menace. More than a hundred women participated in the slogan competition and urged the removal of designated smoking areas to make India smoke-free and banning the point of sale to save the younger children and youth from the menace of tobacco. The prizes were also distributed among the first three winners. After the competition, all slogans were sent to PMO-India. Advocate Ajoy Hazarika, Secretary, Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam, mentioned that 33% of women and 48.2% of men in Assam consume tobacco in some form, while 40% of women are exposed to second-hand smoking.

Also Read: International Women's Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones