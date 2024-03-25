Conviction rate of accused criminals rises to 21.65% this year in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The conviction rate of accused criminals in Assam has marked a ‘steady increase’ and now stands at 21.65% for 2024, until the end of February.

This was stated by Assam DGP GP Singh in a post on his handle on X, formerly Twitter, today. He says, “Monthly State Crime review for Assam for February 2024 was held on March 22nd at @assampoliceHq in a hybrid mode where @AssamCid Range Officers, district SPs, ASP Crime participated. The conviction rate in the state has seen a steady rise to 21.65%.”

The DGP also attached a chart that shows that the conviction rate in the state stood at 13.5% in 2022, with 4642 number of convictions in total. The conviction rate increased to 16.75% in 2023, and the number of cases convicted was stated to be 4835. It was also stated that the conviction rate increased further to 21.65% up to February 2024, with 902 cases of conviction.

It is pertinent to mention here that the conviction rate has been in double digits only in the last three years, as the figures mentioned above show. Earlier, in 2018 and 2019, the conviction rate was only 5.9% and 6.9%, respectively.

