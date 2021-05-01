COVID-19 testing slow, says Indian Medical Association (IMA)

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Assam Branch has expressed its unhappiness over the ongoing COVID-19 testing exercise in the State saying that the present arrangement may not depict an accurate picture of the virus infection.

The IMA has asked the State Government to accelerate the testing mechanism like in the first wave of COVID-19 infection as the number of tests in recent time is very low. The association is also of concern that test kits are not easily available and testing by private players has considerably gone down after the irrational ceiling by the government.

Expressing serious concern at the rising number of cases in the State and the aggressive nature of the second surge of COVID in the country, IMA state president Dr Satyajit Borah and secretary Dr Sikha Sarma said that people must get themselves vaccinated without any hesitation and fear as the benefit of COVID-vaccine is beyond any doubt.

The IMA has welcomed the bold step taken by the State Government to vaccinate all citizens above 18 years free of cost and it hopes the one crore doses the government has ordered will reach the state very soon.

"At the same time we request the government not to make the vaccination process much complicated by asking the people to register in portals and making vaccination much costlier in the private sector until the ensuing emergency and crisis is over," Dr Borah said.

This is a time for all to show innate energy and potentials and 'guide the authorities to go ahead in a right path to overcome this unexpected spike of Covid cases,' the IMA said.

"Challenges are being faced not only by the public but also by the government and the medical fraternity as well, as there was no anticipation of the gravity of the second wave. We, on behalf of the IMA, once again request people to strictly adhere to the COVID-appropriate behaviour and protocols announced by the government from time to time and to show utmost patience and restraint during this difficult time," Dr Borah said.

