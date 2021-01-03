COVID vaccination 'dry run' successful in Kamrup-Metro

GUWAHATI: The "dry run" for the introduction of COVID-19 vaccine in Kamrup-Metro was successfully conducted on Saturday.



The "dry run" was conducted from 9 am onwards in three hospitals of the city— Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Khanapara State Dispensary and Sonapur District Hospital.

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Dr Lakshmanan supervised the exercise in GMCH and Khanapara State Dispensary. Principal-cum-chief Superintendent of GMCH Dr Achyut Kumar Baishya and Kamrup Metro ADC (Health) Sharmistha Bora were present at the GMCH.

While Director of Health Services (FW) Assam, Munindra Nath Ngatey and Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metro Dr Ganesh Saikia monitored the mock drill in Sonapur District Hospital, Joint Director (UIP) Dr Binita Goswami was present at the Khanapara State Dispensary. The DIO, Kamrup metro, along with representatives from UNICEF, FPIUI, NPSP WHO, SPO UNDP and NHM DPM, DME, DDM, DPC and DUHC were also present at the sites.

The objective of the "dry run" for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, test the linkages between planning and implementation and identify the challenges as well guide the way forward prior to its actual implementation. This is also expected to give confidence to the programme managers at various levels. An important focus of the "dry run" is on management of any possible adverse events following immunization (AEFI).

In addition, adherence and management of infection-control practices at the session site, to prevent disease transmission. The mock drill also includes concurrent monitoring and review at the block and district levels, and preparation of feedback.

The State Task Force will review the feedback and share with the Union Health Ministry later, said a press release.