Culprits will be brought to Justice: PM Narendra Modi

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the Red Fort blast, saying it has "deeply saddened everyone" and assured the nation that those responsible will face justice.

“Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice,” said PM Modi. (ANI)

