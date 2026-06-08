Cutting Out Sugar Completely May Not Be Necessary, Experts Explain

NEW DELHI: Amid growing trends promoting “no sugar” challenges and strict dietary detoxes, nutrition experts are urging people to rethink the idea that complete sugar elimination is the key to good health. According to dietician Dr. Archana Batra, cutting sugar entirely from one’s diet is neither necessary nor sustainable, and a balanced approach is far more effective for long-term well-being. Sugar has increasingly gained a negative reputation due to its association with several health concerns, including obesity, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, inflammation, and type 2 diabetes. However, Dr. Batra emphasizes that the real issue is not sugar itself, but the amount consumed, how frequently it is eaten, and the sources from which it comes.

Many people unknowingly consume sugar multiple times throughout the day. A sweetened morning coffee, packaged juice, biscuits with evening tea, and dessert after dinner can significantly increase daily sugar intake. Hidden sugars in processed foods, soft drinks, baked goods, candies, and ready-to-eat meals often contribute more than consumers realize.

Dr. Batra points out that not all sugars are the same. Natural sugars found in fruits, milk, and certain vegetables occur alongside essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods should not be avoided simply because they taste sweet.

In contrast, added sugars are commonly found in products such as soft drinks, candies, cookies, sweetened yoghurts, sauces, and processed snacks. While these foods provide calories, they often offer little nutritional value. Therefore, reducing added sugar intake should be the primary focus rather than eliminating all sweet foods.

Experts also warn that adopting an all-or-nothing approach to sugar can be counterproductive. Completely banning sugar may lead to feelings of guilt or failure when even small amounts are consumed, making healthy eating habits difficult to maintain.

Instead, nutritionists recommend practical strategies such as reading food labels, limiting sugary beverages, pairing sweets with protein or fibre to reduce blood sugar spikes, and avoiding emotional eating. Maintaining healthy sleep patterns, managing stress, and following regular meal schedules can also help reduce sugar cravings.

According to Dr. Batra, sustainable dietary habits built around moderation, rather than restriction, remain the most effective path to better health and balanced nutrition. (Agencies)

Also Read: Submit comprehensive status report of Child Protection norms on next date: HC to Dispur