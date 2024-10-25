Cyclone Dana Effect in Assam; IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Cyclone 'DANA' has not yet reached coastal Odisha and West Bengal till filing of this report (supposed to reach between mid-night of October 24 and morning of October 25), but its effect is felt in Assam and a few other states in the Northeast, with light rains in a few places. A few months ago, Remal effect was felt in Assam with rains, though the cyclone actually struck West Bengal, claiming human lives.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati of India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the likely occurrence of light to moderate rain at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura and very likely light rain at isolated places over Manipur on Friday. It also predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rains in Guwahati on Friday.

According to the IMD, the current meteorological conditions are that the severe cyclonic storm 'DANA' (pronounced as Dana) over northwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved north-north-westward with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 8.30 a.m. IST on October 24 over northwest Bay of Bengal, near latitude 18.9" N and longitude 88.0°E, about 210 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 240 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha), and 310 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal). It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during mid-night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024, as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

The maximum temperature in Guwahati on Thursday was 26.9 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees Celsius less than normal temperature.

