Days After Osman Hadi’s Killing, Another Student Leader Shot in Bangladesh

Guwahati: Another shootout in Bangladesh on Monday, December 22, once again triggered unrest and widespread panic in the nation. According to reports, unidentified gunmen shot Motaleb Shikder, a senior labour wing leader of the National Citizens Party (NCP) in Khulna district.

The incident occurred at around 11:45 am on Monday at a house in the Sonadanga area of the city, as per Bangladesh media reports.

This incident comes days after the killing of Inqilab Manch spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

In a social media post, NCP joint principal coordinator Mahmuda Mitu wrote, “The Khulna Division head of NCP (National Citizen Party) and central coordinator of the party’s workers front, Motaleb Shikder, was shot a few minutes ago.”

Reportedly, Shikder was shot on the left side of his head. Following the shootout, he was brought to the Khulna Medical College and Hospital in a critical state. He was bleeding profusely, after which the doctors started emergency treatment.

Motaleb Shikder’s killing days after Osman Hadi was shot on December 12 by musked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on December 18. Hadi was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general elections.

Bangladesh's interim chief Muhammad Yunus stressed that no stone would be left unturned to trace the killers. He was an anti-India activist and played a crucial role in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

On the other hand, the police said that they are yet to trace any information about the perpetrators or the motive of the attack, but they have launched a manhunt to nab the criminals.

As elections in Bangladesh draw closer, violence has intensified across the country. There have been reports of violent protests and attacks on Hindu minorities.