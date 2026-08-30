Death toll reaches 675 in Nepal floods

Nepal to preserve DNA samples from unidentified bodies

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Balendra Shah said on Saturday that the government would preserve DNA samples and other identifying evidence from bodies that cannot be identified before taking steps to bury or otherwise manage them.

In a statement posted on social media on Saturday evening, Shah said only unidentified bodies would be handled by the government, while those identified by their families were being handed over to relatives.

"Only bodies that cannot be identified will be managed by the government after preserving DNA and other evidence that could help establish their identity," he said. He urged the public not to be misled over the government's handling of the dead.

Prime Minister Shah said that 675 bodies had been recovered so far from different locations in Rasuwa, Dhading, Nuwakot, Chitwan, Tanahun, Gorkha, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West.

The recovered bodies are being placed in airtight bags and managed under the Unidentified and Unclaimed Bodies Management (First Amendment) Directive, 2026, he said.

Earlier, during a briefing, Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal forcefully dismissed circulating reports that the country has declined international assistance following catastrophic flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River.

Minister Khanal clarified that the nation requires extensive support, ranging from specialised technical teams to long-term reconstruction aid.

While a detailed assessment of damage to critical infrastructure, bridges, and hydropower facilities is underway, the government confirmed that the Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund is active for contributions via its official online portal.

Minister Khanal emphasised that outside the damaged river valley, the rest of the country remains operational and "open for foreigners, travellers, and tourists".

Meanwhile, the meteorology department has warned of fresh rainfall and thunderstorms in the flash flood-affected areas, raising fears of disrupting rescue and relief efforts. (Agencies)

Also Read: Nepal Floods: Death Toll Rises to 579, 1,924 Still Missing as Rescue Efforts Continue