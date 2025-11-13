Deaths of 12 tigers recorded in Assam during 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as 136 tigers died in Tiger Range states until October 22 this year, with 12 deaths reported in Assam. The deaths of the tigers were reported by the states concerned to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

A statistical report of the NTCA on Tiger Mortality states that, of the 12 tigers that perished in Assam, 8 tigers died inside the tiger reserves and 4 outside tiger reserves. Of the 8 tigers dying inside tiger reserves, 7 died in the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and one in the Orang Tiger Reserve.

In Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, an adult tiger died on March 11, 2025, which was the first death inside this reserve this year. This was followed by the death of a female adult tiger on March 12, a male adult on April 9, another male adult on May 13, a male adult on May 24, and one more on the same day, while another male adult perished on August 25, bringing the total number of deaths in Kaziranga to 7.

The 8th tiger dying inside a tiger reserve in the state was the death of a female in Orang Tiger Reserve on February 10, 2025.

Also Read: Ambassador of France visits Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve