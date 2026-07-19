Defining Moment for India’s Space Journey: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, describing it as a defining moment in India's space journey and saying the growing participation of the private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he spoke to the Skyroot Aerospace team and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1.

"Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. This is a defining moment in India's space journey. The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation. This achievement will encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly," PM Modi wrote on X. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also hailed the launch, calling it a major milestone for India's space ambitions. (ANI)

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