Delays Plague Assam's National Highway Projects: Five Standalone Flyovers on NH-37 & 27 Miss Completion Deadline

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: It has become a common phenomenon in Assam of 4-lane national highway projects never being completed on time. A construction company has now missed the deadline for completion of five standalone flyovers on national highways (East-West Corridor) in lower Assam, in line with this phenomenon.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had awarded the construction work on the standalone flyovers at Bongaigaon, Chapaguri, Pathsala, Simlaguri Chowk, and Baihata Bypass Junction on stretches of National Highway 37 and NH 27 in lower Assam to Shiv Build India Pvt Ltd. The award cost of the 6-lane standalone flyovers is Rs 306.94 crore.

To initiate the construction of the five flyovers, NHAI issued the Letter of Approval (LOA) to the firm on September 9, 2022. After the issue of the LOA, both NHAI and the construction firm signed the agreement on November 25, 2022. On the basis of the agreement, NHAI issued the appointment date (actual start date) to the construction firm on January 1, 2023. As per the agreement, all five flyovers have a scheduled completion date of July 1, 2024. However, the construction work is yet to be completed, with the physical progress of 86.29% so far.

With the work on the flyovers still left to be completed, the completion date has been rescheduled to December 23, 2024.

Notably, the five flyovers are being constructed under Bharatmala Phase-1 (Bharatmala Pariyojana) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

